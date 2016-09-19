19.09.2016

Rio Diary : "No Limits"

Bild vergößern "Nach den Spielen ein anderer Mensch." Thaís Contarin Silveira, 21, Studentin an der brasilianischen Universidade de Uberaba, schreibt auf Englisch über ihre Erlebnisse während der Spiele und beim Projekt Paralympics Zeitung. Foto: Thilo Rückeis

It is impossible to say how many memorable moments I will cherish forever in my heart. Here are some.

That's it. The Rio-2016 Paralympic Games journey have ended. I still can't believe that I had the opportunity to covering the Games in such a young age and that's why I am truly thankful for being able to be a part of it. It is impossible to say how many memorable moments I will cherish forever in my heart.

During the past two weeks, I was able to be in touch with amazing people and, somehow, I could see a tiny part of their greateness. Everyone had an inspiring story to share and it was a pleasure to hear some of them. I am sure that this experience changed me. I am not the same person who arrived in Rio de Janeiro two weeks ago. It seems that I can see the world in a new perspective right now.



It's a way of living

I wish that everyone could be involved in the Paralympic Games someday like I did because it is much easier to know the true value of something when you are inserted on it. Paralympic Games show us that sports are not only about recovering. It is a way of living, it is to give your best and have determination to go beyond the limits. However, after seeing so many incredible performances, I still keep wondering what the word 'limit' means to all these athletes.

What a gesture

I never thought that, one day, I was going to cry while watching Boccia, but I did. I could not contain my tears when a brazilian athlete - with several neurological problems - raised his arms and started clapping hands in order to inflame the crowd. Everyone started to yell and sing immediately. You may think that this is an ordinary moment, but the meaning of this gesture is huge. It was beautiful and, in the end of everything, I could realize that paraathletes are not super heroes. They are, in fact, humans. Humans who chose to live in the best way they can instead of being labeled by some impairment.

Thaís Contarin Silveira, 21, is student at Universidade de Uberaba