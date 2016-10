Krieg in Syrien: Russland kündigt Feuerpause für Aleppo an

A Fighter from the Free Syrian Army covers his ears as he fires a mortar launcher during fighting against the Islamic State (IS) group jihadists on the outskirts of the northern Syrian town of Dabiq, on October 15, 2016. Turkish-backed Syrian rebels captured the northern town of Dabiq from the Islamic State group on October 16, a monitoring group and rebels said. Dabiq holds crucial ideological importance for IS because of a Sunni prophecy that states it will be the site of an end-of-times battle between Christian forces and Muslims. / AFP PHOTO / Nazeer al-Khatib Foto: AFP